Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injured in Liverpool loss at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool winger Luis Díaz injured his left knee in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League and left Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a brace. Díaz went down in pain after a challenge from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the first half and the Colombia international was taken off in the 42nd minute. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also left the match with an injury at halftime after Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli caught the England international on the ankle as he followed through after a cross. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said both players were “not good.”

