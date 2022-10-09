Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic has needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title. He beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start and won the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors. It was the Wimbledon champion’s fourth title of the year, including Rome and Tel Aviv.