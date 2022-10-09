Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. The Niners improved to 3-2, winning on the road for the first time this season. Jeff Wilson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman score two touchdowns for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey had 104 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers, who fell to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 under embattled coach Matt Rhule. The 49ers flustered Baker Mayfield all day despite losing top pass rusher Nick Bosa to a groin injury.

