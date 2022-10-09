Pierce’s run, Walker’s gaffe help Texans topple Jags again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 to extend their winning streak in the series to nine. Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight in Jacksonville despite finishing with just 248 yards. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had another rough day, completing 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions.

