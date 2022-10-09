Rampant Arsenal beats Liverpool; Ronaldo nets landmark goal

It must be getting harder and harder for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to deny his team is a genuine title challenger in the Premier League this season. Arteta was still sticking to the script after a 3-2 win over Liverpool that returned Arsenal to the top of the standings. Arsenal was pegged back twice by Liverpool at Emirates Stadium but showed resilience and lots of character to recover again as Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 76th minute to seal an eighth win in nine league games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 win at Everton. West Ham and Crystal Palace also won.

