Ronaldo’s landmark goal earns Man United 2-1 win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League’s top four. The 37-year-old Ronaldo was only on the field due to Anthony Martial’s inability to run off an injury sustained in the warmup. He came on in the 29th minute and netted in the 44th minute for the winner. Antony’s neat finish in the 15th minute had canceled out Alex Iwobi’s sumptuous curling strike in the fifth.

