Scamacca’s contentious goal helps West Ham beat Fulham 3-1

LONDON (AP) — Gianluca Scamacca scored a brilliant but contentious goal to help West Ham make it three victories in a week by beating Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. The Italy striker showed his growing composure in front of goal with an audacious chip over Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to make it 2-1. The goal survived an initial VAR check for offside and then a second, lengthy review of the ball appearing to brush the striker’s fingers after he controlled it. Fulham had taken the lead through Andreas Pereira but when he foolishly gave away a penalty Jarrod Bowen leveled from the spot. Scamacca’s strike then put West Ham in control before his replacement Michail Antonio added a third.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.