Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago was driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette reached the Minnesota 39 with his first reception for the Bears. He juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler with a cut and a stiff-arm for a crucial first down. Then he tried to make another move for more yardage. Dantzler ripped the ball away to seal a 29-22 victory for the Vikings. Smith-Marsette made another crucial mistake on Chicago’s previous possession with an illegal block penalty that wiped out what would have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields.

