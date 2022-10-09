Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.

