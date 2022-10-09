Syracuse is unbeaten, ranked No. 18 and a surprise in ACC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse was chosen to finish last Atlantic Coast Conference Orange in the preseason. Now nearing the midpoint of the season, the Orange are unbeaten. They’re having their best start since 1987 and ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25. Syracuse coach Dino Babers says the defense is clicking. The offense guided by new coordinator Robert Anae is tied for ninth nationally with No. 8 Oklahoma State, scoring on 23 of 24 trips into the red zone. The defense is tops in the ACC.

