British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — British sprinter Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months after testing positive for two prohibited substances during the Tokyo Olympics last year. Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 after the final of the 4×100-meter relay in which Britain finished second. Ujah has already been stripped of his silver medal along with teammates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake. The ban was backdated to Aug. 6 last year because that was the date of the positive test. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it accepted Ujah’s explanation that he didn’t intentionally take prohibited drugs and that his failed test was as a result of his ingestion of a contaminated supplement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.