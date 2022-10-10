Butler’s Jalen Thomas out indefinitely with heart issue

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler forward-center Jalen Thomas will be out indefinitely because of a pulmonary embolism. Team officials say the fourth-year player is being treated by the team’s medical staff and local specialists. Doctors believe Thomas can make a full recovery with medication. He’s expected to participate in non-contact work and conditioning throughout his treatment. The Cleveland Clinic website describes the condition as a blood clot in the lung, which restricts blood flow and lowers oxygen levels in the lungs while increasing blood pressure in pulmonary arteries.

