Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is set to receive the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner in New York. Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color. Nearly 80 Black coaches have received pieces of the winning nets from Staley since April, and she plans to hand out more net to Black sports journalists. On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of more accolades.

