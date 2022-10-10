Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter has been fired as coach of the Columbus Crew. The team made the move one day after it failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs. Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1. Assistant coaches Pablo Moreira, Tim Hanley, Eric Quill and Blair Gavin also won’t be back next year. Gavin’s departure was previously announced and Hanley’s contract has expired.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.