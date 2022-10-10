Cubs’ Hoyer planning more ‘intelligent spending’ this winter

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer says he is encouraged by how the team finished the franchise’s second straight losing season. But he says the organization is focused on the short and long term when it comes to its offseason plans. Hoyer is staying with the ambiguous concept of “intelligent spending” — which could price the big-market club out of the massive contracts at the top end of the free-agent market. While Hoyer left himself miles of wiggle room when it comes to the team’s offseason plans, he did confirm the club would make a qualifying offer to All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.

