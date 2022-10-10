Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month. The 33-year-old Putila was in his 12th season with the Astros and third as assistant general manager. Houston has advanced to the postseason in each of Putila’s three seasons as assistant GM, reaching the World Series last season and the American League Championship Series in 2020.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.