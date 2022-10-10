Hornets’ Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he got his foot stepped on while driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not return to the game. Ball was driving the lane and appeared to have a step on Anthony Gill when he Gill stepped on Ball’s foot and his ankle twisted awkwardly. Ball remained on the floor for several minutes before getting to his feet and gingerly walking to the free throw line. He shot two free throws then checked out of the game and headed to the locker room. Ball is considered the centerpiece of the Hornets’ offense, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

