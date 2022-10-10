Kahn rages in Dortmund as Bayern Munich rues missed chance

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn was known for his fits of rage when things weren’t going well for his team. The former goalkeeper was known as “The Titan” for his fearsome outbursts before he retired in 2008. Now he’s Bayern CEO and he showed Saturday that he hasn’t lost any of that passion. His reaction when Anthony Modeste scored a last-gasp equalizer for Borussia Dortmund to draw 2-2 in the “der Klassiker” went viral on social media. The goal cost Bayern the chance to move top of the Bundesliga. Kahn threw his hands behind his head and roared at the heavens as he sank into his seat.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.