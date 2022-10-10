NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise

The fallout is continuing after the release of a report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. Chicago Red Stars players are calling for owner Arnim Whisler to sell the team. Alaska Airline says it’s diverting Thorns and Timbers sponsorship dollars this quarter to an NWSL Players Association emergency fund to protect players. The NWSL has also dismissed the coach of the Orlando Pride and an assistant following an investigation into retaliatory behavior.

