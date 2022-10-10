Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season to lower leg fracture

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after he suffered a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games. Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. The fracture is another in a frustrating rash of injuries that have plagued Penny’s career.

