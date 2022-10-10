Watson back with Browns; can attend meetings, not practice
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson has returned to the Cleveland Browns’ training facility. It’s the quarterback’s next step in his potential return from an 11-game NFL suspension. Watson was banned for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and work out in the weight room. He’s not eligible to practice until Nov. 14. As long as he fulfills provisions of a settlement with the league, Watson will be eligible for full reinstatement on Nov. 28 and can play in his first game on Dec. 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans.