With Bergeron back, Bruins will make another run at Cup
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are heading into the season thinking it could be the last for captain Patrice Bergeron. Team CEO Charlie Jacobs said at the team’s media day that Bergeron is teaching the next generation of players how to be Bruins. Bergeron led the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup championship and two other trips to the finals in an 18-year career that will eventually end with his No. 37 in the TD Garden rafters.