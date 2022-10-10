Wolf beats Maestrelli as the ATP returns to Florence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — J.J. Wolf of the United States rallied to beat local wild card Francesco Maestrelli 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Firenze Open. The 19-year-old Maestrelli was playing his first tour-level main draw match and broke Wolf’s serve in the very first game. Wolf will next face fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy in an all-American second-round match. Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain will take on the second-seeded Matteo Berrettini after easing past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-1. Fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced after Tallon Griekspoor retired from the pair’s first-round match. Florence last hosted a tour-level event in 1994.

