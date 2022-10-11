Atlanta United’s early MLS success now a distant memory

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United quickly established itself as one of Major League Soccer’s flagship franchises. That’s why the last three seasons have been such a downer. United appears to be starting over after missing the playoffs for the second time in three years. An injury-plagued season ended this past weekend with a 2-1 loss to New York City FC. That left Atlanta with an 11th-place in the Eastern Conference, eight points below the playoff line. The biggest question is the status of Josef Martinez. Unhappy at being used off the bench, he was suspended for a week late in the season.

