Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read the sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts. There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family. One of Kay’s sons testified on his behalf. The 27-year-old Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

