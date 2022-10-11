Ireland, Switzerland advance to 2023 Women’s World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Ireland is going to its first Women’s World Cup next year and was joined by Switzerland as both won in the European playoffs. The third playoff winner Portugal now enters an intercontinental playoffs round in February. A first-ever major tournament for Ireland’s women was the reward for Amber Barrett’s 72nd-minute goal in a 1-0 win at Scotland. Switzerland scored deep into extra time to beat Wales 2-1. Portugal also won its playoff in extra time, 4-1 against Iceland. Australia and New Zealand are hosting the first 32-team Women’s World Cup from July 20 to Aug. 20.

