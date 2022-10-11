Raptors keep building back toward championship contention

TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big. They’re just not all the way there yet. The 2019 NBA champions haven’t been past the second round of the playoffs since beating the Golden State Warriors for their first NBA title. Nevertheless, team president Ujiri is preaching patience with his young squad, choosing consistency and continuity over sweeping change. The Raptors have 14 returning players this season, more than any other team in the league.

