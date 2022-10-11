Spanish clubs slam federation president over leaked texts
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia are demanding an apology from the president of the Spanish soccer federation after he allegedly said in leaked text messages that those clubs are his least favorite. The alleged messages sent by Luis Rubiales were revealed Tuesday by the newspaper El Confidencial. The clubs released a joint statement to “condemn the gross disrespect shown by the president.” The clubs said they were concerned with the “possible consequences that his attitude could have for the clubs, as his behavior is not conducive to transparency within the competition.” Rubiales and the federation have not publicly responded to the clubs’ demands.