Veteran relievers Smith, Maton left off Astros’ ALDS roster

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Smith was a trade-deadline acquisition and had a 3.27 ERA in 24 appearances for Houston this season. Maton had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games this season. The Astros put rookie right-hander Hunter Brown on a roster with 12 pitchers and carried an extra position player in rookie infielder David Hensley. The Mariners went with the same roster they did for the wild-card series.

