Berrettini upset by Carballes Baena in 2nd round in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini crashed out of the Firenze Open in the second round. Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd. Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1. Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy and sixth-seeded Jenson Brooksby are also out after losing to fellow Americans. Cressy was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by J.J. Wolf and Brooksby lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to Mackenzie McDonald in the only remaining first round match.

