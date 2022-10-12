Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Figure skating’s world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics. The International Skating Union says its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30. The venue was not confirmed for the event that is scheduled nine years after the TD Garden in Boston staged the 2016 figure skating worlds. The 2025 edition is set to be last senior global championships before the next Winter Olympics. They’re scheduled in February 2026 in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

