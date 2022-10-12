Broad Street Bully? Tortorella insists he’s tamed in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are facing low expectations this season. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record and were last in the Metropolitan Division. They hired John Tortorella as their coach. The Flyers hope the veteran can lead a rebuilding process as the franchise chases its first Stanley Cup championship since 1975. Tortorella has won with just about every team he has coached. Tortorella says he has evolved as a coach and gives his players more of a voice in the locker room.

