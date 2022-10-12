Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott was set for light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday. The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys visit the Eagles on Sunday night. Rush has won four consecutive starts. That includes victories over last year’s Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

