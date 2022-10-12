Duvernay contributing in plenty of ways for Ravens
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay was an All-Pro last season when he ranked in the top 10 in both punt return average and kickoff return average. This season he’s emerged as one of the Ravens’ top receivers. He’s playing an important role after Marquise Brown was traded in the offseason and as Rashod Bateman deals with a foot injury. With Bateman out for last weekend’s game against Cincinnati, the Ravens turned Duvernay loose a bit. He caught five passes for 54 yards, and Baltimore also used him in the running game.