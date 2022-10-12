Edge of 17: Pens’ core of Crosby, Letang, Malkin still going

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguin stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are ready to join some elite company. The trio will begin their 17th season as teammates when Pittsburgh opens play against Arizona. That will tie them with former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured threesome in major North American sports history. Letang says the bond he shares with Crosby and Malkin is special. The Penguins have never missed the playoffs since Malkin and Letang joined Crosby in Pittsburgh at the start of the 2006-07 season.

