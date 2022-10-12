Skip to Content
Fast forward: Shiffrin adds speed to post-Olympic ski season

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press

Mikaela Shiffrin is preparing for what could be her busiest Alpine ski racing season ever. It might also become her fastest. The American is coming off a season that included Olympic disappointment but also her fourth overall World Cup title. She is now eager to add more speed events to her schedule. The World Cup season starts with a giant slalom in Austria on Oct. 22 and includes 42 races. Shiffrin says she is “not going to do all of them. But I would like to focus a bit more on some of the super-G races.”

