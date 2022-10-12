Fields, Bears try to build on progress when Commanders visit

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season, and the Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes. They hope those promising steps continue when they host the struggling Washington Commanders in a Thursday night matchup. Fields set career highs in completion rate and passer rating in a 29-22 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The former Ohio State star was 15 of 21 for a season-best 208 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders come in with four straight losses since holding on to beat Jacksonville in their season opener. Tennessee beat them 21-17 last week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.