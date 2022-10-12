Gauff defeats Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff turned back an inspired effort from 294th-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a match that was postponed due to rain the night before in the San Diego Open WTA 500. Gauff says she did her best to block out the rain delay that stretched the match out over two days and instead focused on the match against her fellow 18-year-old American. Gauff saved four of the five break points she faced to advance to the Round of 16.

