Giants coach expects punter Gillan back from London soon
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was expected to leave the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers because he entered the United States with his father with a NATO visa. He never changed his visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL.