Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Bills on Sunday. They already were without suspended linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and now could be missing cornerback Rashad Fenton to a hamstring injury and safety Bryan Cook to a concussion. They also will be without defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton after he tore his left ACL in Monday night’s win over the Raiders. The Chiefs signed veteran Taylor Stallworth off their practice squad to replace him.