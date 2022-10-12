Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Bills on Sunday. They already were without suspended linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and now could be missing cornerback Rashad Fenton to a hamstring injury and safety Bryan Cook to a concussion. They also will be without defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton after he tore his left ACL in Monday night’s win over the Raiders. The Chiefs signed veteran Taylor Stallworth off their practice squad to replace him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.