Jaguars sign G Miller, DL Peters to replace Bartch, Chaisson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed guard John Miller and promoted defensive tackle Corey Peters from the practice squad to the active roster. Miller fills left guard Ben Bartch’s roster spot. Bartch was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated left knee, and coach Doug Pederson says he’s done for the season. Bartch is the first starter Jacksonville has lost to a season-ending injury in 2022. Peters fills reserve outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson’s roster spot. Chaisson was put on short-term IR with a sprained left knee and is expected to return next month.

