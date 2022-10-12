McVay says Rams aren’t done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions about tweets from Beckham regarding his early contract negotiations with Los Angeles. Beckham made it clear he felt the Rams low-balled the pass-catching star who energized their offense after his midseason arrival. McVay made it clear he’s still in dialogue with Beckham about his future after he recovers from a torn knee ligament. McVay also said the Rams likely haven’t made their final contract offer.