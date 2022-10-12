McVay says Rams aren’t done chasing disappointed WR Beckham

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions about tweets from Beckham regarding his early contract negotiations with Los Angeles. Beckham made it clear he felt the Rams low-balled the pass-catching star who energized their offense after his midseason arrival. McVay made it clear he’s still in dialogue with Beckham about his future after he recovers from a torn knee ligament. McVay also said the Rams likely haven’t made their final contract offer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.