NYC’s MLS playoff opener shifted to Mets’ Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending Major League Soccer champion New York City is shifting its postseason opener from one second home to another. Unable to use its regular home venue of Yankee Stadium because of the baseball postseason, NYC rescheduled its Oct. 17 match against Miami to the Mets’ Citi Field. The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Citi Field became available when the Mets were eliminated last weekend. NYC played 10 of 17 league home matches this season at Yankee Stadium, four at Citi Field and three at Red Bull Arena.

