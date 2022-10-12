OT Logan Brown tweets that he’s transferring from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Offensive tackle and former five-star recruit Logan Brown has said via Twitter that he’s entering the transfer portal and leaving Wisconsin. Brown issued a tweet Wednesday thanking Wisconsin for the opportunity and saying, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.” Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season.

