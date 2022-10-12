Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner went deep for the Dodgers, but LA couldn’t come up with its usual clutch hitting despite numerous chances. The best-of-five series shifts to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday.

Associated Press

