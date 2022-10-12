Pelicans’ Zion Williamson twists left ankle, says he’s fine

MIAMI (AP) — Zion Williamson had a simple message after New Orleans’ preseason game in Miami on Wednesday night. “I’m fine,” he said. For those who saw the Pelicans’ power forward roll his left ankle in the second quarter of the game, Williamson was delivering excellent news. Williamson — who didn’t play at all last season because of problems with his right foot — got hurt on a play where he grabbed a rebound, brought the ball downcourt, split multiple Heat defenders and got to the rim. His left ankle simply appeared to buckle as he planted, without making contact with any other player.

