Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a supporter after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a fan as he made his way to the locker room following United’s 1-0 loss. United manager Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo “will not accept” the charge.

