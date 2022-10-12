Salah breaks Champions League record with fastest hat trick

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Mo Salah has scored the fastest-ever hat trick in Champions League history in Liverpool’s 7-1 rout of Rangers. The Egyptian came on in the second half with his team leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes, 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition. Bafétimbi Gomis had previously held the record from 2011 when he took eight minutes to complete his hat trick in a 7-1 win for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb. Roberto Firmino scored twice for Liverpool which is in a strong position to advance to the round of 16.

