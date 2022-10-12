Smoke ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tony Stewart says he isn’t talking about NASCAR while his team is still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations that Stewart-Haas manipulated the finish of the last playoff race. Stewart-Haas did drop its appeal of earlier penalties against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his car failed post-race inspection at Talladega. That included $100,000 in fines. But the team is still appealing after NASCAR said Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte to get Chase Briscoe into the round of eight.

