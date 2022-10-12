Son scores twice as Tottenham takes control of CL group

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham came from behind and then survived a late fightback to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2. Harry Kane also scored to help Tottenham move atop Group D — one point clear of both Marseille and Sporting Lisbon — with two rounds remaining. But the England captain’s penalty miss in stoppage time added to a frantic finale. Frankfurt had taken a 14th minute lead but Spurs recovered to go in at halftime 3-1 ahead. The German team was reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when Tuta was sent off for two yellow card offenses in the space of three minutes for fouls on Son.

